Jaden Ivey 2023-24 NBA Sixth Man Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Jaden Ivey's odds of winning the 2023-24 NBA Sixth Man of the Year award are +25000. For more stats and info on the Detroit Pistons player, see below.
Jaden Ivey Sixth Man Odds
- Sixth Man Odds: +25000 (26th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $25000)
Jaden Ivey 2023-24 Stats
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|23
|Points
|11.6
|267
|Rebounds
|3.0
|69
|Assists
|2.7
|62
|Steals
|0.7
|16
|Blocks
|0.4
|10
|FG%
|45.0%
|95-for-211
|3P%
|27.8%
|20-for-72
Jaden Ivey's Next Game
- Matchup: Utah Jazz at Detroit Pistons
- Game Day: December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM
- TV Channel: BSDET, KJZZ
