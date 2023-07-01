With +5000 odds to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award this season, Hendon Hooker is outside the top-10 favorites for the award (19th-best odds in NFL).

Hendon Hooker 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. ROY +5000 19th Bet $100 to win $5,000

Hendon Hooker Insights

The Lions threw the football on 55.1% of their plays from scrimmage last season while staying on the ground 44.9% of the time. Their offense was fifth in the league in points scored.

Detroit had the eighth-ranked passing offense last year (251.8 passing yards per game), and it was less effective defensively, ranking third-worst with 245.8 passing yards allowed per game.

All Lions Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Jared Goff +2500 (11th in NFL) +12500 (50th in NFL) Aidan Hutchinson +2000 (7th in NFL) Amon-Ra St. Brown +3000 (15th in NFL) Jahmyr Gibbs +10000 (43rd in NFL) Malcolm Rodriguez +20000 (51st in NFL) David Montgomery +20000 (75th in NFL)

