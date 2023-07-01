From June 29 - July 2, Harrison Endycott will hit the course at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan to play in the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic. It's a par-72 that spans 7,370 yards, with a purse of $8,800,000.00 up for grabs.

Looking to wager on Endycott at the Rocket Mortgage Classic this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Harrison Endycott Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Endycott has shot below par on seven occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has posted the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five twice and with a top-10 score in four of his last 16 rounds played.

Endycott has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

Endycott has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in his past five appearances.

He has made three cuts in his past five tournaments.

Endycott has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 38 -7 279 0 10 0 1 $750,820

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

This event will take place on a par 72 that registers at 7,370 yards, 346 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.25 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Detroit Golf Club, the scoring average is lower at -11 per tournament.

Detroit Golf Club checks in at 7,370 yards, 99 yards longer than the average course Endycott has played in the past year (7,271 yards).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, higher than the -11 average at this course.

Endycott's Last Time Out

Endycott was somewhat mediocre on the 12 par-3 holes at the RBC Canadian Open, averaging 2.92 strokes to finish in the 64th percentile of the field.

His 4-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the RBC Canadian Open placed him in the 66th percentile.

Endycott shot better than 93% of the competitors at the RBC Canadian Open on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.17 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.58.

Endycott carded a birdie or better on two of 12 par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, better than the field average of 1.2.

On the 12 par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, Endycott carded one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 1.2).

Endycott's eight birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the RBC Canadian Open were more than the tournament average (6.3).

In that most recent outing, Endycott carded a bogey or worse on seven of 48 par-4s (the field averaged 7.5).

Endycott finished the RBC Canadian Open with a birdie or better on eight par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.2 on the 12 par-5s.

The field at the RBC Canadian Open averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Endycott finished without one.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

72 / 7,370 yards Endycott Odds to Win: +35000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.