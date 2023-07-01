The field for the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan features Garrick Higgo. The par-72 course spans 7,370 yards and the purse is $8,800,000.00 for the tournament, running from June 29 - July 2.

Looking to bet on Higgo at the Rocket Mortgage Classic this week? Keep reading for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Garrick Higgo Insights

Higgo has finished below par eight times and carded eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds.

He hasn't finished any of his last 16 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last 16 rounds, Higgo has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

In his past five events, Higgo's average finish has been 37th.

He has made the cut in three of his past five appearances.

Higgo has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five appearances.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 37 -5 281 0 14 1 1 $1.3M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

Higgo wound up 41st at this tournament the one time he finished the tournament.

Higgo made the cut in one of his past two entries in this event.

Higgo finished below the cut line and did not qualify for the weekend in his most recent appearance at this event in 2022.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,024 yards in the past year, while Detroit Golf Club is set for a longer 7,370 yards.

Players have posted 69.25 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -11.

The average course Higgo has played in the past year has been 96 yards shorter than the 7,370 yards Detroit Golf Club will be at for this event.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -6. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -11.

Higgo's Last Time Out

Higgo finished in the fifth percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Travelers Championship, with an average of 3.38 strokes.

His 4.13-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the Travelers Championship was poor, putting him in the 11th percentile of the field.

Higgo shot better than only 12% of the field at the Travelers Championship on the tournament's four par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.55.

Higgo carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship (the other participants averaged 2.0).

On the eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship, Higgo recorded four bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 1.7).

Higgo's three birdies or better on par-4s at the Travelers Championship were less than the tournament average of 7.6.

In that most recent outing, Higgo's showing on the 24 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (compared to the field's better average, 4.8).

Higgo finished the Travelers Championship underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.9), with one on the four par-5 holes.

On the four par-5s at the Travelers Championship, Higgo had one bogey or worse, more than the field average of 0.6.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

72 / 7,370 yards Higgo Odds to Win: +17500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.