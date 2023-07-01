The Eastern Michigan Eagles carry +800 odds to bring home the MAC title in 2023, which ranks them third in the conference. Check out the stats below, if you're looking to make a futures bet on their futures odds.

Eastern Michigan Mid-American Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: Currently Unavailable

Currently Unavailable Mid-American Conference Championship Odds: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80)

+800 (Bet $10 to win $80) Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable

Eastern Michigan 2023 Schedule

Eastern Michigan will have the good fortune of facing the second-easiest schedule in college football, based on its opponents' combined win total last year (46). The Eagles will square off in games in 2023 against teams with winning records in 2022 ( of those teams won nine or more games and of them recorded three or fewer wins).

Opponent Date Week Result Howard September 1 1 - @ Minnesota September 9 2 - UMass September 16 3 - @ Jacksonville State September 23 4 - @ Central Michigan September 30 5 - Ball State October 7 6 - Kent State October 14 7 - @ Northern Illinois October 21 8 - Western Michigan October 28 9 - @ Toledo November 8 11 - Akron November 14 12 - @ Buffalo November 21 13 -

