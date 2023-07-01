In Week 10 of the 2023 season, Donovan Peoples-Jones and the Detroit Lions will play the Los Angeles Chargers at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday. If you're trying to find Peoples-Jones' stats, here's everything you need to know.

Peoples-Jones has 22 receiving yards on two catches (four targets) over his last three outings, averaging 7.3 yards per game.

Watch the Lions in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

Donovan Peoples-Jones Injury Status

Peoples-Jones is currently listed as active.

Is Peoples-Jones your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Donovan Peoples-Jones 2023 Stats

Receiving Stats 18 TAR, 8 REC, 97 YDS, 0 TD

Rep Peoples-Jones and the Detroit Lions with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Donovan Peoples-Jones Fantasy Insights

Peoples-Jones has piled up 9.7 fantasy points in 2023 (1.4 per game), which ranks him 125th at the WR position. Overall, he's the No. 290 player in fantasy football.

In his last three games, Peoples-Jones has amassed 22 yards and zero scores on two catches (four targets). From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 2.2 fantasy points (0.7 per game) during that period.

Peoples-Jones has been targeted 12 times, with six receptions for 78 yards and zero TDs, during his last five games, resulting in 7.8 fantasy points (1.6 per game) during that stretch.

The high point of Peoples-Jones' fantasy season was a Week 3 performance against the Tennessee Titans, a matchup in which he tallied 4.9 fantasy points (0 carries, 0 yards; 3 receptions, 49 yards).

Other Lions Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Donovan Peoples-Jones 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bengals 2 1 12 0 Week 2 @Steelers 4 1 7 0 Week 3 Titans 4 3 49 0 Week 4 Ravens 4 1 7 0 Week 6 49ers 1 0 0 0 Week 7 @Colts 3 2 22 0 Week 8 @Seahawks 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.