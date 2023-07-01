The 2023 season kicks off for Derrick Barnes when the Detroit Lions and Seattle Seahawks come together at 1:00 PM ET on September 17.

Derrick Barnes Injury Status

Barnes is currently not on the injured list.

Derrick Barnes 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 6 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Derrick Barnes 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Chiefs 0.0 1.0 6 0 0

