David Montgomery's 2023 campaign starts on September 7 with a Week 1 game that pits the Detroit Lions against the Kansas City Chiefs. Gametime is set for 8:20 PM ET.
David Montgomery Injury Status
Montgomery is currently listed as active.
David Montgomery 2022 Stats
|Rushing Stats
|Receiving Stats
|201 CAR, 801 YDS (4 YPC), 5 TD
|40 TAR, 34 REC, 316 YDS, 1 TD
David Montgomery Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|143.70
|68
|20
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|156.84
|65
|24
|2023 ADP
|-
|72
|30
David Montgomery 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|49ers
|17
|26
|0
|3
|24
|0
|Week 2
|@Packers
|15
|122
|0
|2
|14
|0
|Week 3
|Texans
|3
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Vikings
|12
|20
|1
|4
|62
|0
|Week 6
|Commanders
|15
|67
|0
|1
|13
|0
|Week 7
|@Patriots
|15
|62
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Cowboys
|15
|53
|0
|3
|22
|0
|Week 9
|Dolphins
|14
|36
|0
|1
|8
|0
|Week 10
|Lions
|9
|37
|0
|1
|7
|0
|Week 11
|@Falcons
|17
|67
|1
|3
|54
|0
|Week 12
|@Jets
|14
|79
|0
|3
|34
|0
|Week 13
|Packers
|14
|61
|1
|4
|6
|0
|Week 15
|Eagles
|12
|53
|1
|3
|38
|1
|Week 16
|Bills
|16
|62
|0
|4
|22
|0
|Week 17
|@Lions
|6
|24
|0
|2
|12
|0
|Week 18
|Vikings
|7
|21
|0
|0
|0
|0
