David Lingmerth is part of the field from June 29 - July 2 in the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan, taking on a par-72, 7,370-yard course.

Looking to bet on Lingmerth at the Rocket Mortgage Classic this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

David Lingmerth Insights

Over his last nine rounds, Lingmerth has finished below par once, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last nine rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last nine rounds, Lingmerth has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

He has not made the cut in his past five events.

Lingmerth has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, since he hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 37 -4 280 0 12 0 4 $1.7M

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

Lingmerth last competed at this event in 2022 and finished 57th.

This course is set up to play at 7,370 yards, 346 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Detroit Golf Club has a recent scoring average of -11.

The courses that Lingmerth has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,270 yards, while Detroit Golf Club will be 7,370 yards this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -6 among finishers, higher than the -11 average at this course.

Lingmerth's Last Time Out

Lingmerth finished in the 33rd percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Travelers Championship, with an average of par.

His 4.04-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the Travelers Championship was below average, putting him in the 23rd percentile of the field.

Lingmerth was better than 48% of the field at the Travelers Championship on the tournament's four par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.55.

Lingmerth recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship (the tournament average was 2.0).

On the eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship, Lingmerth carded one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 1.7).

Lingmerth's four birdies or better on par-4s at the Travelers Championship were less than the tournament average of 7.6.

At that most recent competition, Lingmerth's par-4 performance (on 24 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (worse than the field average, 4.8).

Lingmerth ended the Travelers Championship with a birdie or better on two of four par-5s, fewer than the field's average, 2.9.

The field at the Travelers Championship averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the four par-5s, but Lingmerth finished without one.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

72 / 7,370 yards

