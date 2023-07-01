The field for the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan at Detroit Golf Club includes Cody Gribble. The tournament takes place from June 29 - July 2.

Looking to place a wager on Gribble at the Rocket Mortgage Classic this week? Read on for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Cody Gribble Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Gribble has finished under par eight times, while also posting seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has finished with one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 18 rounds.

Gribble has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

In his past five events, Gribble's average finish has been 51st.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut four times.

Gribble has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five appearances.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 13 44 -3 283 0 9 0 2 $523,252

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

This event will take place on a par 72 that registers at 7,370 yards, 346 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Detroit Golf Club has seen an average tournament score of -11 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

Gribble will take to the 7,370-yard course this week at Detroit Golf Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,343 yards in the past year.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -5. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -11.

Gribble's Last Time Out

Gribble was good on the 12 par-3 holes at the RBC Canadian Open, averaging 2.83 strokes to finish in the 74th percentile of the field.

He finished in the 74th percentile on par 4s at the RBC Canadian Open, averaging 3.98 strokes on those 48 holes.

On the 12 par-5 holes at the RBC Canadian Open, Gribble was better than 39% of the field (averaging 4.75 strokes).

Gribble carded a birdie or better on four of 12 par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open (the other participants averaged 1.2).

On the 12 par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, Gribble recorded two bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 1.2).

Gribble's nine birdies or better on par-4s at the RBC Canadian Open were more than the tournament average of 6.3.

In that most recent competition, Gribble's par-4 showing (on 48 holes) included a bogey or worse seven times (better than the field's average, 7.5).

Gribble finished the RBC Canadian Open underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.2), with four on the 12 par-5 holes.

On the 12 par-5s at the RBC Canadian Open, Gribble recorded more bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (0.8).

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

72 / 7,370 yards

