Following the third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Chez Reavie is in 20th place at -12.

Looking to place a bet on Chez Reavie at the Rocket Mortgage Classic this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Chez Reavie Insights

Over his last 19 rounds, Reavie has finished below par on 10 occasions, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and 13 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score in five of his last 19 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day six times.

Over his last 19 rounds, Reavie has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round five times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 11 occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Reavie has finished in the top five once.

In his past five tournaments, Reavie has finished within five shots of the leader once. He posted a score that was better than average three times.

Reavie will try to make the cut for the seventh straight event by making it to the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 36 -5 275 1 18 2 3 $2.8M

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

In Reavie's previous three appearances at this tournament, he has finished in the top 20 once. His average finish has been 20th.

Reavie has made the cut in one of his past three appearances at this tournament.

Reavie finished 20th when he last played this event, which was in 2023.

This course is set up to play at 7,370 yards, 344 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

The average course Reavie has played i the last year (7,309 yards) is 61 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,370).

Reavie's Last Time Out

Reavie finished in the 33rd percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Travelers Championship, with an average of par.

His 3.73-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the Travelers Championship was strong, putting him in the 94th percentile of the field.

Reavie was better than 76% of the field at the Travelers Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.25 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.55.

Reavie recorded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Travelers Championship, better than the field average of 2.0.

On the 16 par-3s at the Travelers Championship, Reavie carded more bogeys or worse (three) than the tournament average (1.7).

Reavie's 15 birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the Travelers Championship were more than the field average (7.6).

In that last outing, Reavie's par-4 performance (on 48 holes) included a bogey or worse two times (better than the field's average, 4.8).

Reavie finished the Travelers Championship with a birdie or better on five of the eight par-5s, more than the tournament average of 2.9.

The field at the Travelers Championship averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Reavie finished without one.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

72 / 7,370 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Reavie's performance prior to the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

All statistics in this article reflect Reavie's performance prior to the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic.