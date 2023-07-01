Chesson Hadley is in the field from June 29 - July 2 in the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan, taking on a par-72, 7,370-yard course.

Looking to wager on Hadley at the Rocket Mortgage Classic this week? Read on for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Chesson Hadley Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Hadley has scored below par seven times, while also posting seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day once in his last 14 rounds.

Hadley has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

In his past five events, Hadley has had an average finish of 34th.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut twice.

Hadley has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 31 -7 277 0 13 0 3 $1.2M

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

Hadley finished 52nd in his only finish at this event in four visits.

Hadley has made the cut one time in his previous four entries in this event.

Hadley last played this event in 2022, and he did not make the cut.

This course is set up to play at 7,370 yards, 346 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Golfers at Detroit Golf Club have averaged a score of -11 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

Hadley will take to the 7,370-yard course this week at Detroit Golf Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,260 yards in the past year.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -7. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -11.

Hadley's Last Time Out

Hadley was in the 33rd percentile on par 3s at the Travelers Championship, with an average of par on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 3.73 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the Travelers Championship, which was good enough to land him in the 94th percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.91).

Hadley was better than just 12% of the competitors at the Travelers Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.55.

Hadley carded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Travelers Championship, better than the field average of 2.0.

On the 16 par-3s at the Travelers Championship, Hadley had two bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 1.7).

Hadley's 15 birdies or better on par-4s at the Travelers Championship were more than the tournament average of 7.6.

In that most recent outing, Hadley had a bogey or worse on one of 48 par-4s (the field averaged 4.8).

Hadley ended the Travelers Championship recording a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, while the field averaged 2.9 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the Travelers Championship, Hadley recorded more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (0.6).

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

72 / 7,370 yards Hadley Odds to Win: +25000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

