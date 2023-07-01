Charles Harris is set to take the field on September 17 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Detroit Lions match up with the Seattle Seahawks in the first week of the 2023 NFL season.

Charles Harris Injury Status

Harris is currently not listed as injured.

Charles Harris 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 2 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Other Lions Players

Charles Harris 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Chiefs 0.0 0.0 2 0 0

