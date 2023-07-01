Following the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Carson Young is in 29th at -7.

Looking to place a bet on Carson Young at the Rocket Mortgage Classic this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Carson Young Insights

Young has finished better than par 12 times and carded 12 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds.

He has recorded a top-five score once and a top-10 score four times in his last 16 rounds.

Young has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day nine times.

Young has finished in the top 20 in one of his past five appearances.

He has made four cuts in his past five tournaments.

Young has finished with a score better than the tournament average in three of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 30 -8 265 0 12 1 1 $1.2M

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

Young finished 29th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

Courses on the Tour have played at an average length of 7,026 yards in the past year. This event will be held on a par 72 that registers at 7,370 yards, 344 yards longer than average.

The average course Young has played i the last year (7,277 yards) is 93 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,370).

Young's Last Time Out

Young was good on the 16 par-3 holes at the Travelers Championship, averaging 2.75 strokes to finish in the 86th percentile of competitors.

His 3.83-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the Travelers Championship was strong, putting him in the 81st percentile of the field.

Young shot better than 41% of the golfers at the Travelers Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.55.

Young recorded a birdie or better on five of 16 par-3s at the Travelers Championship (the other competitors averaged 2.0).

On the 16 par-3s at the Travelers Championship, Young carded one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 1.7).

Young's 15 birdies or better on par-4s at the Travelers Championship were more than the field average of 7.6.

In that last competition, Young posted a bogey or worse on six of 48 par-4s (the field averaged 4.8).

Young ended the Travelers Championship registering a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 2.9 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the Travelers Championship, Young carded two bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 0.6.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

72 / 7,370 yards Young Odds to Win: +30000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Young's performance prior to the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

