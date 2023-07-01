Looking at odds to win the NBA MVP award for 2023-24, the Detroit Pistons' Cade Cunningham is currently +50000 -- continue reading for more stats and info.

Cade Cunningham MVP Odds

MVP Odds:+50000 (40th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $50000)

Cade Cunningham 2023-24 Stats

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 27 Points 22.2 600 Rebounds 3.9 105 Assists 7.0 190 Steals 1.0 27 Blocks 0.3 7 FG% 43.4% 223-for-514 3P% 32.5% 50-for-154

Cade Cunningham's Next Game

Matchup: Utah Jazz at Detroit Pistons

Utah Jazz at Detroit Pistons Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM

7:00 PM TV Channel: BSDET, KJZZ

