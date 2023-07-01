Byeong-Hun An will play at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan at Detroit Golf Club, taking place from June 29 - July 2.

Looking to place a wager on An at the Rocket Mortgage Classic this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Byeong-Hun An Insights

An has finished below par on nine occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 16 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

An has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

In his past five appearances, An has finished in the top 20 once.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut three times.

In his past five appearances, An has posted a score better than average in three of them.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 31 -6 279 0 17 1 2 $1.6M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

In An's previous two appearances at this tournament, he has finished in the top 20 once. His average finish has been 45th.

In his most recent two attempts at this event, he's made the cut each time.

Detroit Golf Club measures 7,370 yards for this tournament, 346 more than the average course on the Tour inthe past year (7,024).

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Detroit Golf Club has a recent scoring average of -11.

The average course An has played i the last year (7,281 yards) is 89 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,370).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -6 among finishers, higher than the -11 average at this course.

An's Last Time Out

An was rather mediocre over the eight par-3 holes at the Travelers Championship, averaging 2.88 strokes to finish in the 64th percentile of the field.

He averaged 4.00 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 24) at the Travelers Championship, which placed him in the 32nd percentile among all competitors.

An shot better than 48% of the competitors at the Travelers Championship on the tournament's four par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.55.

An carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship (the other participants averaged 2.0).

On the eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship, An did not card a bogey or worse (the other golfers averaged 1.7).

An had fewer birdies or better (four) than the tournament average of 7.6 on the 24 par-4s at the Travelers Championship.

At that most recent outing, An's showing on the 24 par-4s included a bogey or worse four times (the field's average was worse, at 4.8).

An finished the Travelers Championship underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.9), with two on the four par-5 holes.

The field at the Travelers Championship averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the four par-5s, but An finished without one.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

72 / 7,370 yards An Odds to Win: +5000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.