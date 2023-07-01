Brock Wright is set to take the field on September 17 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Detroit Lions match up with the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Brock Wright Injury Status

Wright is currently listed as active.

Brock Wright 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 2 TAR, 2 REC, 17 YDS, 0 TD

Brock Wright Fantasy Insights

Other Lions Players

Brock Wright 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chiefs 2 2 17 0

