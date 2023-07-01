The 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club will have Brice Garnett in the field in Detroit, Michigan from June 29 - July 2, up against the par-72, 7,370-yard course, with a purse of $8,800,000.00 at stake.

Brice Garnett Insights

Garnett has finished below par on 12 occasions, completed his day bogey-free twice and finished 13 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 20 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 20 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two of those rounds.

Garnett has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

Garnett has finished in the top 10 once in his past five tournaments.

Garnett has qualified for the weekend in five consecutive tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 43 -5 280 0 13 0 1 $472,659

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

In Garnett's past three appearances at this event, he has finished among the top 20 once, and his average finish has been 17th.

In his past three appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend once.

Garnett missed the cut when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

This tournament will take place on a par 72 that registers at 7,370 yards, 346 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Detroit Golf Club has a recent scoring average of -11.

Detroit Golf Club checks in at 7,370 yards, 66 yards longer than the average course Garnett has played in the past year (7,304 yards).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, higher than the -11 average at this course.

Garnett's Last Time Out

Garnett was somewhat mediocre over the 12 par-3 holes at the RBC Canadian Open, averaging 2.92 strokes to finish in the 64th percentile of the field.

He averaged 4.08 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the RBC Canadian Open, which landed him in the 44th percentile among all competitors.

On the 12 par-5 holes at the RBC Canadian Open, Garnett was better than only 22% of the golfers (averaging 4.83 strokes).

Garnett carded a birdie or better on four of 12 par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, better than the field average of 1.2.

On the 12 par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, Garnett carded three bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 1.2).

Garnett's six birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the RBC Canadian Open were less than the field average (6.3).

In that most recent tournament, Garnett posted a bogey or worse on eight of 48 par-4s (the field averaged 7.5).

Garnett finished the RBC Canadian Open carding a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.2 on the 12 par-5s.

On the 12 par-5s at the RBC Canadian Open, Garnett fell short compared to the field average of 0.8 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

