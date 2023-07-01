The 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan will have Brian Stuard in the field from June 29 - July 2 as the competitors battle the par-72, 7,370-yard course, with a purse of $8,800,000.00 at stake.

Looking to bet on Stuard at the Rocket Mortgage Classic this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Brian Stuard Insights

Over his last 10 rounds, Stuard has finished under par once, while also posting three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has yet to finish any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Stuard has recorded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds.

He has not made the cut in his past five events.

Stuard has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, since he hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 48 -5 280 0 6 0 0 $255,737

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

Stuard has one top-five finish in his past four appearances in this tournament. His average finishing position has been 18th.

In his past four appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend twice.

Stuard last played this event in 2022, and he did not make the cut.

The par-72 course measures 7,370 yards this week, 346 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Detroit Golf Club has seen an average tournament score of -11 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

Stuard will take to the 7,370-yard course this week at Detroit Golf Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,304 yards in the past year.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, higher than the -11 average at this course.

Stuard's Last Time Out

Stuard was above average on the six par-3 holes at the RBC Canadian Open, averaging 2.83 strokes to finish in the 74th percentile of the field.

He averaged 4.33 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 24) at the RBC Canadian Open, which placed him in the sixth percentile among all competitors.

Stuard was better than just 22% of the competitors at the RBC Canadian Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.83 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.58.

Stuard carded a birdie or better on one of six par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open (the tournament average was 1.2).

On the six par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, Stuard did not record a bogey or worse (the other competitors averaged 1.2).

Stuard carded fewer birdies or better (one) than the tournament average of 6.3 on the 24 par-4s at the RBC Canadian Open.

At that most recent competition, Stuard's par-4 showing (on 24 holes) included a bogey or worse eight times (worse than the field average, 7.5).

Stuard finished the RBC Canadian Open with a birdie or better on two of six par-5s, less than the field's average, 4.2.

On the six par-5s at the RBC Canadian Open, Stuard underperformed compared to the field average of 0.8 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

72 / 7,370 yards Stuard Odds to Win: +100000

