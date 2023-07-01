Brian Branch's 2023 campaign begins on September 17 with a Week 1 matchup that pits the Detroit Lions against the Seattle Seahawks. Gametime is slated for 1:00 PM ET.

Brian Branch Injury Status

Branch is currently not on the injury report.

Brian Branch 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 3 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 1 INT, 1 Pass Def.

Other Lions Players

Brian Branch 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Chiefs 0.0 0.0 3 1 1

