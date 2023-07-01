The Rocket Mortgage Classic is underway, and Brett Stegmaier is currently in 14th place with a score of -5.

Brett Stegmaier at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Brett Stegmaier Insights

Stegmaier has finished below par on 12 occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 15 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last 15 rounds.

Over his last 15 rounds, Stegmaier has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

Stegmaier has finished in the top 20 in two of his past five events.

He has made four cuts in his past five tournaments.

Stegmaier has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five tournaments. During that same span, he's posted a better-than-average score twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 2 35 -6 171 0 2 0 0 $46,000

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

The most recent time Stegmaier played this event was in 2023, and he finished 14th.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,034 yards in the past year, while Detroit Golf Club is set for a longer 7,370 yards.

The courses that Stegmaier has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,214 yards, while Detroit Golf Club will be 7,370 yards this week.

Stegmaier's Last Time Out

Stegmaier shot poorly on the 16 par-3 holes at the Travelers Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes to finish in the ninth percentile of the field.

He finished in the 77th percentile on par 4s at the Travelers Championship, averaging 3.85 strokes on those 48 holes.

Stegmaier shot better than 41% of the field at the Travelers Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.55.

Stegmaier shot worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Travelers Championship (the other participants averaged 2.0).

On the 16 par-3s at the Travelers Championship, Stegmaier recorded four bogeys or worse (the other golfers averaged 1.7).

Stegmaier's 13 birdies or better on par-4s at the Travelers Championship were more than the tournament average of 7.6.

At that last outing, Stegmaier's par-4 performance (on 48 holes) included a bogey or worse seven times (worse than the field average, 4.8).

Stegmaier ended the Travelers Championship outperforming the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.9) with three on the eight par-5 holes.

The field at the Travelers Championship averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Stegmaier finished without one.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Stegmaier's performance prior to the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.