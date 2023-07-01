The field for the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan will feature Brandon Matthews. The par-72 course spans 7,370 yards and the purse is $8,800,000.00 for the tournament, running from June 29 - July 2.

Looking to place a bet on Matthews at the Rocket Mortgage Classic this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Brandon Matthews Insights

Over his last 10 rounds, Matthews has finished below par twice, while also posting two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has registered a top-10 score once in his last 10 rounds.

Matthews has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds.

In his past five tournaments, Matthews has not finished in the top 20.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut once.

Matthews finished 35th in his only finish over his last five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 42 -5 281 0 4 0 0 $86,129

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

Matthews did not make the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

This course is set up to play at 7,370 yards, 346 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Golfers at Detroit Golf Club have averaged a score of -11 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

The average course Matthews has played i the last year (7,295 yards) is 75 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,370).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, higher than the -11 average at this course.

Matthews' Last Time Out

Matthews finished in the 44th percentile on the six par-3 holes at the RBC Canadian Open, with an average of par.

His 4.46-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the RBC Canadian Open ranked in the first percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.04).

Matthews was better than 66% of the competitors at the RBC Canadian Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.58.

Matthews carded a birdie or better on two of six par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, better than the field average of 1.2.

On the six par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, Matthews had two bogeys or worse (the field averaged 1.2).

Matthews recorded fewer birdies or better (three) than the tournament average of 6.3 on the 24 par-4s at the RBC Canadian Open.

In that most recent tournament, Matthews had a bogey or worse on 11 of 24 par-4s (the field averaged 7.5).

Matthews ended the RBC Canadian Open carding a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.2 on the six par-5s.

The field at the RBC Canadian Open averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Matthews finished without one.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

72 / 7,370 yards Matthews Odds to Win: +50000

