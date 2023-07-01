The Rocket Mortgage Classic is underway, and Ben Griffin is currently in 55th place with a score of -2.

The Rocket Mortgage Classic is underway, and Ben Griffin is currently in 55th place with a score of -2.

Ben Griffin Insights

Griffin has finished below par on four occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 11 rounds played.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 11 rounds.

Over his last 11 rounds, Griffin has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.

In his past five appearances, Griffin has had an average finish of 54th.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut twice.

Griffin has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 31 -7 265 0 17 2 2 $1.9M

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

Griffin finished 55th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

Detroit Golf Club measures 7,370 yards for this tournament, 340 more than the average course on the Tour inthe past year (7,030).

Courses that Griffin has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,262 yards, 108 yards shorter than the 7,370-yard Detroit Golf Club this week.

Griffin's Last Time Out

Griffin was relatively mediocre over the eight par-3 holes at the Travelers Championship, averaging 2.88 strokes to finish in the 64th percentile of competitors.

His 3.96-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the Travelers Championship placed him in the 46th percentile.

On the four par-5 holes at the Travelers Championship, Griffin was better than just 5% of the golfers (averaging 5.25 strokes).

Griffin fared equal to the field average on par-3 holes in the last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship.

On the eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship, Griffin carded one bogey or worse (the other competitors averaged 1.7).

Griffin recorded fewer birdies or better (four) than the tournament average of 7.6 on the 24 par-4s at the Travelers Championship.

At that last tournament, Griffin's performance on the 24 par-4s included a bogey or worse four times (the field's average was worse, at 4.8).

Griffin ended the Travelers Championship without recording a birdie or better on a par-5 hole, compared to the field average of 2.9 on the four par-5s.

On the four par-5s at the Travelers Championship, Griffin recorded more bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (0.6).

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

72 / 7,370 yards Griffin Odds to Win: +22500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Griffin's performance prior to the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.