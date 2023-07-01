The field for the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan will feature Austin Smotherman. The par-72 course spans 7,370 yards and the purse is $8,800,000.00 for the tournament, running from June 29 - July 2.

Looking to place a wager on Smotherman at the Rocket Mortgage Classic this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Austin Smotherman Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Smotherman has shot below par six times, while also posting seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has finished with a top-10 score twice in his last 14 rounds.

Over his last 14 rounds, Smotherman has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Smotherman's average finish has been 36th.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut twice.

Smotherman has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 41 -6 279 0 15 1 2 $871,897

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

Smotherman finished 69th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,024 yards, 346 yards shorter than the 7,370-yard par 72 for this week's tournament.

Detroit Golf Club has seen an average tournament score of -11 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

The average course Smotherman has played i the last year (7,270 yards) is 100 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,370).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -7. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -11.

Smotherman's Last Time Out

Smotherman was in the 33rd percentile on par 3s at the Travelers Championship, with an average of par on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the Travelers Championship was poor, putting him in the 32nd percentile of the field.

Smotherman was better than only 12% of the golfers at the Travelers Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 5 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.55.

Smotherman recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship, worse than the field average of two.

On the eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship, Smotherman carded one bogey or worse (the other competitors averaged 1.7).

Smotherman's three birdies or better on par-4s at the Travelers Championship were less than the field average of 7.6.

At that last tournament, Smotherman carded a bogey or worse on three of 24 par-4s (the field averaged 4.8).

Smotherman ended the Travelers Championship carding a birdie or better on one par-5 hole, compared to the field average of 2.9 on the four par-5s.

On the four par-5s at the Travelers Championship, Smotherman carded one bogey or worse, more than the field average of 0.6.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

Course: Detroit Golf Club

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

