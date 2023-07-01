Amon-Ra St. Brown's 2023 campaign begins on September 7 with a Week 1 contest that pits the Detroit Lions against the Kansas City Chiefs. Gametime is scheduled for 8:20 PM ET.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Injury Status

St. Brown is currently not on the injury report.

Amon-Ra St. Brown NFL Offensive Player of the Year Odds

Amon-Ra St. Brown 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 146 TAR, 106 REC, 1,161 YDS, 6 TD

Amon-Ra St. Brown Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 161.60 51 9 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 153.35 67 10 2023 ADP - 20 9

Amon-Ra St. Brown 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Eagles 12 8 64 1 Week 2 Commanders 12 9 116 2 Week 3 @Vikings 9 6 73 0 Week 5 @Patriots 6 4 18 0 Week 7 @Cowboys 1 1 4 0 Week 8 Dolphins 10 7 69 0 Week 9 Packers 9 4 55 0 Week 10 @Bears 11 10 119 0 Week 11 @Giants 8 7 76 0 Week 12 Bills 10 9 122 1 Week 13 Jaguars 12 11 114 2 Week 14 Vikings 9 6 68 0 Week 15 @Jets 10 7 76 0 Week 16 @Panthers 13 7 76 0 Week 17 Bears 5 4 62 0 Week 18 @Packers 9 6 49 0

