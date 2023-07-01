With +3000 odds to claim the Offensive Player of the Year award this season, Amon-Ra St. Brown is outside the top-10 favorites for the award (15th-best odds in NFL).

Amon-Ra St. Brown 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. POY +3000 15th Bet $100 to win $3,000

Amon-Ra St. Brown Insights

St. Brown tallied 72.6 receiving yards per game last season and scored six TDs.

The Lions, who were fifth in the NFL in points scored last year, attempted a pass 55.1% of the time while running the ball 44.9% of the time.

Despite having a bottom-five pass defense last season that ranked third-worst in the NFL (245.8 passing yards allowed per game), Detroit had more success on offense, ranking eighth in the NFL by averaging 251.8 passing yards per game.

All Lions Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Jared Goff +2500 (11th in NFL) +12500 (50th in NFL) Aidan Hutchinson +2000 (7th in NFL) Amon-Ra St. Brown +3000 (15th in NFL) Jahmyr Gibbs +10000 (43rd in NFL) Malcolm Rodriguez +20000 (51st in NFL) David Montgomery +20000 (75th in NFL)

