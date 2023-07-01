As we enter the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Alexander Noren is in 17th place at -13.

Looking to place a wager on Alexander Noren at the Rocket Mortgage Classic this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Alexander Noren Insights

Over his last 15 rounds, Noren has finished better than par on eight occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 15 rounds.

Over his last 15 rounds, Noren has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

Noren has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in his past five events.

He has made three cuts in his past five tournaments.

Noren has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 32 -5 274 0 13 2 2 $1.2M

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

Noren has one top-five finish in his past three appearances in this tournament. His average finishing position has been 11th.

Noren has two made cuts in his past three appearances at this tournament.

Noren last competed at this event in 2023 and finished 17th.

Detroit Golf Club will play at 7,370 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a shorter course, with an average distance of 7,026.

The average course Noren has played i the last year (7,368 yards) is two yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,370).

Noren's Last Time Out

Noren was in the 59th percentile on par 3s at the U.S. Open, with an average of 3.10 strokes on the 10 par-3 holes.

His 4.10-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the U.S. Open ranked in the 61st percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.15).

On the six par-5 holes at the U.S. Open, Noren was better than only 23% of the competitors (averaging 5.00 strokes).

Noren fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of 10 par-3s at the U.S. Open (the other golfers averaged 1.6).

On the 10 par-3s at the U.S. Open, Noren had less bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (3.6).

Noren recorded fewer birdies or better (three) than the field average of 4.1 on the 20 par-4s at the U.S. Open.

At that last competition, Noren had a bogey or worse on five of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 7.5).

Noren ended the U.S. Open without carding a birdie or better on a par-5 hole, while the field averaged 2.9 on the six par-5s.

The field at the U.S. Open averaged 1.4 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Noren finished without one.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

72 / 7,370 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Noren's performance prior to the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

