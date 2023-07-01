Akshay Bhatia is in 123rd place, at +1, after the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club.

Akshay Bhatia Insights

Bhatia has finished better than par five times and posted seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 15 rounds.

He has not finished any of his last 15 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last 15 rounds, Bhatia has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

In his past five events, Bhatia's average finish has been 73rd.

He has made the cut in four of his past five tournaments.

Bhatia hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of his past five tournaments, with an average finish of 73rd.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 14 43 -6 260 0 11 2 2 $1.1M

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

Bhatia finished 123rd when he last played this event, which was in 2023.

The par-72 course measures 7,370 yards this week, 340 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Detroit Golf Club checks in at 7,370 yards, 46 yards longer than the average course Bhatia has played in the past year (7,324 yards).

Bhatia's Last Time Out

Bhatia shot poorly on the 12 par-3 holes at the RBC Canadian Open, with an average of 3.25 strokes to finish in the 10th percentile of the field.

His 4.13-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the RBC Canadian Open placed him in the 34th percentile.

Bhatia shot better than 88% of the competitors at the RBC Canadian Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.33 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.58.

Bhatia did not card a birdie on any of the 12 par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open (the field averaged 1.2).

On the 12 par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, Bhatia had three bogeys or worse (the field averaged 1.2).

Bhatia's five birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the RBC Canadian Open were less than the field average (6.3).

In that most recent outing, Bhatia posted a bogey or worse on 10 of 48 par-4s (the field averaged 7.5).

Bhatia finished the RBC Canadian Open bettering the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.2) with seven on the 12 par-5 holes.

The field at the RBC Canadian Open averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Bhatia finished without one.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

72 / 7,370 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Bhatia's performance prior to the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

