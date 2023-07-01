Aidan Hutchinson's 2023 campaign starts on September 7 with a Week 1 game that pits the Detroit Lions against the Kansas City Chiefs. Gametime is scheduled for 8:20 PM ET.

Aidan Hutchinson Injury Status

Hutchinson is currently not listed as injured.

Check Out Aidan Hutchinson NFL Defensive Player of the Year Odds

Aidan Hutchinson 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 52 Tackles (9 for loss), 9.5 Sacks, 3 INT, 3 Pass Def.

Aidan Hutchinson 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Eagles 0 0 1 0 0 Week 2 Commanders 3 2 6 0 0 Week 4 Seahawks 0 0 5 0 0 Week 5 @Patriots 0 0 2 0 0 Week 7 @Cowboys 1.5 1 3 0 0 Week 8 Dolphins 0 0 1 0 0 Week 9 Packers 0 0 2 1 1 Week 10 @Bears 1 1 8 0 0 Week 11 @Giants 0 0 3 1 1 Week 13 Jaguars 0.5 0 2 0 0 Week 14 Vikings 1 2 2 0 0 Week 15 @Jets 0 1 5 0 0 Week 16 @Panthers 0 0 4 0 0 Week 17 Bears 0.5 0 4 1 1 Week 18 @Packers 2 2 4 0 0

