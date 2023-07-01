Adam Svensson is in 83rd place, at -1, after the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club.

Looking to place a wager on Adam Svensson at the Rocket Mortgage Classic this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Adam Svensson Insights

Svensson has finished below par twice, completed his day without a bogey once and finished two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 11 rounds played.

He has not finished a single of his most recent 11 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Svensson has posted a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last 11 rounds.

In his past five tournaments, Svensson has had an average finish of 72nd.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut twice.

Svensson has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 39 -5 269 1 21 1 3 $3.6M

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

In his past three appearances at this event, Svensson has had an average finishing position of 54th.

Svensson has two made cuts in his past three appearances at this tournament.

Svensson last competed at this event in 2023 and finished 83rd.

This course is set up to play at 7,370 yards, 340 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

The courses that Svensson has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,299 yards, while Detroit Golf Club will be 7,370 yards this week.

Svensson's Last Time Out

Svensson was in the 64th percentile on par 3s at the Travelers Championship, with an average of 2.88 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.13 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 24) at the Travelers Championship, which placed him in the 11th percentile among all competitors.

Svensson was better than 48% of the competitors at the Travelers Championship on the tournament's four par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.55.

Svensson shot equal to the field average on par-3 holes in the last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship.

On the eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship, Svensson recorded fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (1.7).

Svensson's three birdies or better on the 24 par-4s at the Travelers Championship were less than the field average (7.6).

At that last tournament, Svensson carded a bogey or worse on three of 24 par-4s (the field averaged 4.8).

Svensson finished the Travelers Championship with a birdie or better on two of four par-5s, fewer than the field average, 2.9.

The field at the Travelers Championship averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the four par-5s, but Svensson finished without one.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

72 / 7,370 yards
Svensson Odds to Win: +50000

All statistics in this article reflect Svensson's performance prior to the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

