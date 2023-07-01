Held from June 29 - July 2, Aaron Baddeley will compete in the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan.

Looking to place a bet on Baddeley at the Rocket Mortgage Classic this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Aaron Baddeley Insights

Baddeley has finished below par on 11 occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds played.

He has recorded the best score of the day in one of his last 18 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 on four occasions.

Over his last 18 rounds, Baddeley has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on nine occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Baddeley has had an average finish of 32nd.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut four times.

Baddeley has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 37 -7 278 0 15 0 2 $920,351

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

Baddeley has not finished inside the top 20 in his past three appearances at this event.

Baddeley has made the cut one time in his previous three entries in this event.

Baddeley last played this event in 2022, and he did not make the cut.

This event will take place on a par 72 that registers at 7,370 yards, 346 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.25 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Detroit Golf Club, the scoring average is lower at -11 per tournament.

Baddeley will take to the 7,370-yard course this week at Detroit Golf Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,271 yards in the past year.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -7. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -11.

Baddeley's Last Time Out

Baddeley shot poorly over the six par-3 holes at the RBC Canadian Open, with an average of 3.17 strokes to finish in the 12th percentile of the field.

His 4.08-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the RBC Canadian Open ranked in the 44th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.04).

Baddeley shot better than only 22% of the competitors at the RBC Canadian Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.83 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.58.

Baddeley did not card a birdie on any of the six par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open (the other competitors averaged 1.2).

On the six par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, Baddeley recorded less bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (1.2).

Baddeley's seven birdies or better on the 24 par-4s at the RBC Canadian Open were more than the tournament average (6.3).

At that most recent outing, Baddeley's performance on the 24 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (the field's average was worse, at 7.5).

Baddeley finished the RBC Canadian Open underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.2), with one on the six par-5 holes.

The field at the RBC Canadian Open averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Baddeley finished without one.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

72 / 7,370 yards

