Zack Short Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Rockies - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Zack Short -- with a slugging percentage of .207 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Colorado Rockies, with Austin Gomber on the hill, on June 30 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rangers.
Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Zack Short At The Plate
- Short is batting .225 with three doubles, four home runs and 10 walks.
- In 42.5% of his 40 games this season, Short has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
- He has homered in four games this season (10.0%), homering in 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Short has driven in a run in 10 games this season (25.0%), including six games with more than one RBI (15.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least one run seven times this year (17.5%), including one multi-run game.
Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|16
|.254
|AVG
|.179
|.304
|OBP
|.273
|.413
|SLG
|.308
|4
|XBH
|3
|3
|HR
|1
|13
|RBI
|5
|14/5
|K/BB
|13/5
|1
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.77).
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow 120 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (second-most in the league).
- Gomber gets the start for the Rockies, his 17th of the season. He is 5-7 with a 7.01 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.01, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .304 against him.
