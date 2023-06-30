Zach McKinstry Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Rockies - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Zach McKinstry -- 1-for-2 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Colorado Rockies, with Austin Gomber on the mound, on June 30 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Rangers.
Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Zach McKinstry? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Tigers vs Rockies Betting Trends & Stats
|Tigers vs Rockies Player Props
|Tigers vs Rockies Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Tigers vs Rockies
|Tigers vs Rockies Odds
|Tigers vs Rockies Prediction
Zach McKinstry At The Plate
- McKinstry has 54 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .333.
- McKinstry has gotten a hit in 44 of 73 games this season (60.3%), with more than one hit on nine occasions (12.3%).
- Looking at the 73 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in five of them (6.8%), and in 2% of his trips to the plate.
- McKinstry has driven home a run in 15 games this season (20.5%), including more than one RBI in 5.5% of his games.
- In 29 games this year (39.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|37
|.262
|AVG
|.234
|.360
|OBP
|.306
|.411
|SLG
|.333
|10
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|7
|23/16
|K/BB
|28/11
|6
|SB
|4
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is last in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.77).
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up 120 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (second-most in baseball).
- Gomber (5-7 with a 7.01 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rockies, his 17th of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 7.01, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .304 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.