In the series opener on Friday, June 30, Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers (35-45) match up with Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies (32-51). The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET at Coors Field.

The Tigers have been listed as -115 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Rockies (-105). The contest's total is listed at 11 runs.

Tigers vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Michael Lorenzen - DET (2-5, 3.97 ERA) vs Austin Gomber - COL (5-7, 7.01 ERA)

Tigers vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to put money on the Tigers and Rockies matchup but want some help getting started, here's a quick breakdown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Tigers (-115) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning the game, you'd get $18.70 back in your pocket.

There are lots of other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Zach McKinstry get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Tigers vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Tigers have won five out of the eight games in which they've been favored.

The Tigers have a 5-3 record (winning 62.5% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Detroit has a 53.5% chance to win.

The Tigers were the moneyline favorite for three of their last 10 games, and finished 2-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Detroit and its opponents combined to go over the total six times.

The Rockies have been underdogs in 73 games this season and have come away with the win 29 times (39.7%) in those contests.

This season, the Rockies have come away with a win 29 times in 73 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Colorado and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Tigers vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Matt Vierling 1.5 (+110) 1.5 (-161) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+150) Miguel Cabrera 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+175) Javier Báez 1.5 (+140) 1.5 (-128) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+110) Andy Ibáñez 1.5 (+120) 1.5 (-143) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+110) Spencer Torkelson 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-133) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+105)

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 4th

