How to Watch the Tigers vs. Rockies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 30
Matt Vierling and Elias Diaz will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Detroit Tigers and Colorado Rockies square off at Coors Field on Friday, at 8:10 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Tigers vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Read More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Tigers vs Rockies Betting Trends & Stats
|Tigers vs Rockies Player Props
|Tigers vs Rockies Pitching Matchup
|Tigers vs Rockies Odds
|Tigers vs Rockies Prediction
Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tigers average 0.9 home runs per game to rank 25th in MLB action with 73 total home runs.
- Detroit is slugging .362, the second-lowest average in MLB.
- The Tigers' .228 batting average ranks 28th in MLB.
- Detroit is the third-lowest scoring team in baseball, averaging 3.8 runs per game (304 total).
- The Tigers rank 26th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .300.
- The Tigers strike out nine times per game to rank 18th in baseball.
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Detroit's pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- Detroit has a 4.47 team ERA that ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Tigers combine for the 16th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.273).
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Tigers are sending Michael Lorenzen (2-5) to the mound to make his 14th start of the season. He is 2-5 with a 3.97 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Sunday against the Minnesota Twins, the right-hander threw five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Lorenzen is looking to secure his seventh quality start of the year.
- Lorenzen is aiming for his 13th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.9 frames per appearance on the mound.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 13 outings this season.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Tigers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/25/2023
|Twins
|L 6-3
|Home
|Michael Lorenzen
|Bailey Ober
|6/26/2023
|Rangers
|W 7-2
|Away
|Matthew Boyd
|Andrew Heaney
|6/27/2023
|Rangers
|L 8-3
|Away
|Matt Manning
|Martín Pérez
|6/28/2023
|Rangers
|L 10-2
|Away
|Joey Wentz
|Dane Dunning
|6/29/2023
|Rangers
|W 8-5
|Away
|Reese Olson
|Cody Bradford
|6/30/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Michael Lorenzen
|Austin Gomber
|7/1/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Matthew Boyd
|-
|7/2/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Matt Manning
|Connor Seabold
|7/4/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Joey Wentz
|JP Sears
|7/5/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Reese Olson
|Hogan Harris
|7/6/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Michael Lorenzen
|Luis Medina
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.