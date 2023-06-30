Spencer Torkelson Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Rockies - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Spencer Torkelson -- .146 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Colorado Rockies, with Austin Gomber on the hill, on June 30 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he hit two homers in his last appearance (going 2-for-3) against the Rangers.
Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)
Spencer Torkelson At The Plate
- Torkelson leads Detroit in total hits (66) this season while batting .223 with 28 extra-base hits.
- Torkelson has had a hit in 45 of 78 games this season (57.7%), including multiple hits 18 times (23.1%).
- He has homered in 10 games this season (12.8%), homering in 3.3% of his chances at the plate.
- Torkelson has an RBI in 27 of 78 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 31 games this season (39.7%), including multiple runs in five games.
Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|40
|.217
|AVG
|.228
|.321
|OBP
|.289
|.341
|SLG
|.437
|11
|XBH
|17
|3
|HR
|8
|14
|RBI
|25
|38/19
|K/BB
|42/14
|1
|SB
|1
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies' 5.77 team ERA ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up the second-most home runs in baseball (120 total, 1.4 per game).
- Gomber gets the start for the Rockies, his 17th of the season. He is 5-7 with a 7.01 ERA and 53 strikeouts through 77 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.01, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .304 batting average against him.
