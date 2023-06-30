2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic Betting Odds, Favorites & Insights – Round 2
Peter Kuest is the current leader (+3500) at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic after one round of play.
Rocket Mortgage Classic Second Round Information
- Start Time: 6:45 AM ET
- Venue: Detroit Golf Club
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Par/Distance: Par 72/7,370 yards
Rocket Mortgage Classic Best Odds to Win
Collin Morikawa
- Tee Time: 12:54 PM ET
- Current Rank: 10th (-6)
- Odds to Win: +800
Morikawa Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|66
|-6
|6
|0
|10th
Taylor Moore
- Tee Time: 7:29 AM ET
- Current Rank: 1st (-8)
- Odds to Win: +1000
Moore Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|64
|-8
|8
|0
|1st
Rickie Fowler
- Tee Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Current Rank: 14th (-5)
- Odds to Win: +1000
Fowler Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|67
|-5
|8
|3
|14th
Ludvig Aberg
- Tee Time: 1:38 PM ET
- Current Rank: 3rd (-7)
- Odds to Win: +1200
Aberg Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|65
|-7
|7
|2
|3rd
Adam Schenk
- Tee Time: 7:07 AM ET
- Current Rank: 3rd (-7)
- Odds to Win: +1400
Schenk Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|65
|-7
|9
|2
|3rd
Rocket Mortgage Classic Odds (Rest of Field)
|Name
|Current Rank
|Odds to Win
|Justin Suh
|3rd (-7)
|+1400
|Aaron Rai
|3rd (-7)
|+1400
|Sung-Jae Im
|25th (-4)
|+2200
|Dylan Wu
|3rd (-7)
|+2500
|Sam Bennett
|3rd (-7)
|+2500
|Adam Hadwin
|10th (-6)
|+2500
|Doug Ghim
|10th (-6)
|+3300
|Chris Kirk
|14th (-5)
|+3500
|Peter Kuest
|1st (-8)
|+3500
|Max Homa
|39th (-3)
|+3500
