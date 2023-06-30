Matt Vierling Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Rockies - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Matt Vierling (.636 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Detroit Tigers play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Austin Gomber. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Rangers.
Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)
Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Vierling? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Matt Vierling At The Plate
- Vierling is batting .273 with eight doubles, seven home runs and 18 walks.
- Vierling has reached base via a hit in 34 games this year (of 59 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.
- In 10.2% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Vierling has had an RBI in 13 games this year (22.0%), including five multi-RBI outings (8.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 32.2% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 8.5%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|31
|.211
|AVG
|.322
|.304
|OBP
|.366
|.333
|SLG
|.478
|7
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|5
|10
|RBI
|12
|15/11
|K/BB
|29/7
|2
|SB
|2
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.6 K/9, the worst in MLB.
- The Rockies have a 5.77 team ERA that ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender 120 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (second-most in the league).
- Gomber gets the start for the Rockies, his 17th of the season. He is 5-7 with a 7.01 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the lefty went five innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 7.01, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents are hitting .304 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.