On Friday, Matt Vierling (.636 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Detroit Tigers play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Austin Gomber. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Rangers.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber

Austin Gomber TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)

Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Vierling? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Matt Vierling At The Plate

Vierling is batting .273 with eight doubles, seven home runs and 18 walks.

Vierling has reached base via a hit in 34 games this year (of 59 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.

In 10.2% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

Vierling has had an RBI in 13 games this year (22.0%), including five multi-RBI outings (8.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 32.2% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 8.5%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 31 .211 AVG .322 .304 OBP .366 .333 SLG .478 7 XBH 8 2 HR 5 10 RBI 12 15/11 K/BB 29/7 2 SB 2

Rockies Pitching Rankings