The Detroit Lions right now have +2000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Lions Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +140

Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2000

Detroit Betting Insights

Detroit covered 10 times in 17 matchups with a spread last season.

Last season, 10 Lions games went over the point total.

Detroit had the fourth-best offense last season in terms of total yards (380 yards per game), but it ranked worst on defense (392.4 yards allowed per game).

Last year the Lions were 5-4 at home and 4-4 away.

As favorites, Detroit went 3-2. When underdogs, the Lions were 5-5.

The Lions were 7-5 in the NFC, including 5-1 in the NFC North.

Lions Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Jared Goff threw for 4,438 yards (261.1 per game), with 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions, and a completion percentage of 65.1%.

Amon-Ra St. Brown had 106 receptions for 1,161 yards (72.6 per game) and six touchdowns in 16 games.

In 16 games with the Bears a season ago, David Montgomery ran for 801 yards (50.1 per game) and five TDs.

In 16 games played with the Jaguars, Marvin Jones Jr. had 46 receptions for 529 yards (33.1 per game) and three touchdowns.

On defense last year, Alex Anzalone helped set the tone with one interception to go with 125 tackles, 7.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and five passes defended in 17 games.

2023-24 Lions NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 7 @ Chiefs - +650 2 September 17 Seahawks - +3000 3 September 24 Falcons - +6600 4 September 28 @ Packers - +6600 5 October 8 Panthers - +8000 6 October 15 @ Buccaneers - +15000 7 October 22 @ Ravens - +1800 8 October 30 Raiders - +8000 10 November 12 @ Chargers - +2800 11 November 19 Bears - +6600 12 November 23 Packers - +6600 13 December 3 @ Saints - +3000 14 December 10 @ Bears - +6600 15 December 17 Broncos - +5000 16 December 24 @ Vikings - +4000 17 December 30 @ Cowboys - +1600 18 January 7 Vikings - +4000

