Matt Vierling and the Detroit Tigers take the field on Thursday at Globe Life Field against Jon Gray, who will start for the Texas Rangers. First pitch is set for 2:05 PM ET for the final game of a four-game series.

The favored Rangers have -250 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Tigers, who are listed at +200. A 9-run over/under has been set for the matchup.

Tigers vs. Rangers Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Time: 2:05 PM ET

2:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -250 +200 9 -105 -115 - - -

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 3-4.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Tigers and their foes are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Tigers' past 10 games.

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have been underdogs in 68 games this season and have come away with the win 26 times (38.2%) in those contests.

Detroit is 2-5 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +200 or more on the moneyline.

The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Games involving Detroit have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 43 of 79 chances this season.

The Tigers are 4-7-0 against the spread in their 11 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 18-21 16-24 11-24 23-21 28-34 6-11

