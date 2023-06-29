Thursday's contest between the Texas Rangers (49-31) and Detroit Tigers (34-45) going head-to-head at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 2:05 PM ET on June 29.

The Rangers will give the nod to Jon Gray (6-3) against the Tigers and Reese Olson (1-2).

Tigers vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 2:05 PM ET

Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

How to Watch on TV: BSSW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Tigers vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rangers 5, Tigers 3.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 3-4.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Detroit and its foes are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Tigers' past 10 games.

The Tigers have been chosen as underdogs in 68 games this year and have walked away with the win 26 times (38.2%) in those games.

This year, Detroit has won nine of 24 games when listed as at least +155 or worse on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Tigers have a 39.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Detroit scores the second-fewest runs in baseball (296 total, 3.7 per game).

The Tigers have pitched to a 4.46 ERA this season, which ranks 22nd in baseball.

Tigers Schedule