Spencer Torkelson Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Rangers - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, Spencer Torkelson (.119 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 178 points below season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Jon Gray. First pitch is at 2:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Rangers.
Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Spencer Torkelson At The Plate
- Torkelson has 17 doubles, nine home runs and 31 walks while batting .218.
- In 44 of 77 games this year (57.1%) Torkelson has picked up a hit, and in 17 of those games he had more than one (22.1%).
- He has hit a long ball in 11.7% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 33.8% of his games this season, Torkelson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 39.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (5.2%).
Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|39
|.217
|AVG
|.219
|.321
|OBP
|.274
|.341
|SLG
|.394
|11
|XBH
|15
|3
|HR
|6
|14
|RBI
|21
|38/19
|K/BB
|42/12
|1
|SB
|1
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Rangers' 3.78 team ERA ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rangers allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (81 total, one per game).
- The Rangers are sending Gray (6-3) to the mound for his 15th start of the season. He is 6-3 with a 2.89 ERA and 69 strikeouts through 81 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty threw five innings against the New York Yankees, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 31-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (2.89), fifth in WHIP (1.037), and 49th in K/9 (7.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
