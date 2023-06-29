On Thursday, Spencer Torkelson (.119 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 178 points below season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Jon Gray. First pitch is at 2:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Rangers.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Game Time: 2:05 PM ET

2:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Jon Gray

Jon Gray TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

Torkelson has 17 doubles, nine home runs and 31 walks while batting .218.

In 44 of 77 games this year (57.1%) Torkelson has picked up a hit, and in 17 of those games he had more than one (22.1%).

He has hit a long ball in 11.7% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 33.8% of his games this season, Torkelson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 39.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (5.2%).

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 39 .217 AVG .219 .321 OBP .274 .341 SLG .394 11 XBH 15 3 HR 6 14 RBI 21 38/19 K/BB 42/12 1 SB 1

Rangers Pitching Rankings