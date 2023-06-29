Matt Vierling Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Rangers - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Matt Vierling -- with a slugging percentage of .697 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Texas Rangers, with Jon Gray on the mound, on June 29 at 2:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Rangers.
Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Matt Vierling At The Plate
- Vierling is hitting .269 with eight doubles, seven home runs and 17 walks.
- Vierling has gotten a hit in 33 of 58 games this season (56.9%), including 13 multi-hit games (22.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in 10.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Vierling has picked up an RBI in 20.7% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 8.6% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 18 times this season (31.0%), including four games with multiple runs (6.9%).
Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|30
|.211
|AVG
|.315
|.304
|OBP
|.356
|.333
|SLG
|.477
|7
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|5
|10
|RBI
|11
|15/11
|K/BB
|29/6
|2
|SB
|2
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Rangers' 3.78 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rangers surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (81 total, one per game).
- Gray (6-3) takes the mound for the Rangers in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 2.89 ERA in 81 2/3 innings pitched, with 69 strikeouts.
- His last appearance came on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 31-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (2.89), fifth in WHIP (1.037), and 49th in K/9 (7.7).
