Matt Vierling -- with a slugging percentage of .697 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Texas Rangers, with Jon Gray on the mound, on June 29 at 2:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Rangers.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Game Time: 2:05 PM ET

2:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Rangers Starter: Jon Gray

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Explore More About This Game

Matt Vierling At The Plate

Vierling is hitting .269 with eight doubles, seven home runs and 17 walks.

Vierling has gotten a hit in 33 of 58 games this season (56.9%), including 13 multi-hit games (22.4%).

He has hit a long ball in 10.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

Vierling has picked up an RBI in 20.7% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 8.6% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 18 times this season (31.0%), including four games with multiple runs (6.9%).

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 30 .211 AVG .315 .304 OBP .356 .333 SLG .477 7 XBH 8 2 HR 5 10 RBI 11 15/11 K/BB 29/6 2 SB 2

Rangers Pitching Rankings