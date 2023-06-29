Kerry Carpenter -- with a slugging percentage of .643 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Texas Rangers, with Cody Bradford on the hill, on June 29 at 2:05 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Rangers.

Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rangers Starter: Cody Bradford
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kerry Carpenter? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate

  • Carpenter is hitting .272 with eight doubles, seven home runs and nine walks.
  • Carpenter has recorded a hit in 21 of 38 games this year (55.3%), including nine multi-hit games (23.7%).
  • Looking at the 38 games he has played this year, he's went deep in seven of them (18.4%), and in 5.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Carpenter has driven in a run in nine games this season (23.7%), including five games with more than one RBI (13.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 14 of 38 games (36.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
20 GP 18
.364 AVG .169
.408 OBP .231
.576 SLG .424
8 XBH 7
3 HR 4
7 RBI 9
15/5 K/BB 20/4
0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
  • The Rangers have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.78).
  • Rangers pitchers combine to give up 81 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
  • The Rangers are sending Bradford (0-1) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 5.40 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out -- out of the bullpen on Tuesday -- the left-hander threw scoreless two-thirds of an inning against the Detroit Tigers without surrendering a hit.
  • In four games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.40, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .255 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.