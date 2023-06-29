After batting .158 with a triple and a walk in his past 10 games, Jake Marisnick and the Detroit Tigers take on the Texas Rangers (who will start Cody Bradford) at 2:05 PM ET on Thursday.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Rangers.

Jake Marisnick Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Rangers Starter: Cody Bradford
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Discover More About This Game

Jake Marisnick At The Plate

  • Marisnick is hitting .185 with two doubles, a triple and three walks.
  • Marisnick has gotten a hit in eight of 23 games this year (34.8%), with multiple hits twice.
  • In 23 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
  • Marisnick has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored in three games this year (13.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jake Marisnick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 11
.286 AVG .083
.333 OBP .154
.357 SLG .167
2 XBH 1
0 HR 0
2 RBI 0
7/1 K/BB 8/2
0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
  • The Rangers' 3.78 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rangers pitchers combine to surrender 81 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
  • Bradford makes the start for the Rangers, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 5.40 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when the left-hander threw scoreless two-thirds of an inning against the Detroit Tigers without allowing a hit.
  • In four games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.40, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .255 against him.
