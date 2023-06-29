Andy Ibanez -- hitting .297 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Texas Rangers, with Jon Gray on the mound, on June 29 at 2:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rangers.

Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Game Time: 2:05 PM ET

2:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Jon Gray

Jon Gray TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andy Ibáñez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Andy Ibáñez At The Plate

Ibanez has 10 doubles, a triple, five home runs and six walks while hitting .232.

Ibanez has recorded a hit in 24 of 49 games this season (49.0%), including eight multi-hit games (16.3%).

He has hit a long ball in 10.2% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

Ibanez has driven in a run in 11 games this season (22.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 17 games this year (34.7%), including multiple runs in three games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 22 .244 AVG .217 .261 OBP .270 .419 SLG .391 8 XBH 8 3 HR 2 7 RBI 7 20/2 K/BB 9/4 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings