Andy Ibáñez Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Rangers - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Andy Ibanez -- hitting .297 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Texas Rangers, with Jon Gray on the mound, on June 29 at 2:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rangers.
Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Andy Ibáñez At The Plate
- Ibanez has 10 doubles, a triple, five home runs and six walks while hitting .232.
- Ibanez has recorded a hit in 24 of 49 games this season (49.0%), including eight multi-hit games (16.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in 10.2% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Ibanez has driven in a run in 11 games this season (22.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 17 games this year (34.7%), including multiple runs in three games.
Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|22
|.244
|AVG
|.217
|.261
|OBP
|.270
|.419
|SLG
|.391
|8
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|7
|20/2
|K/BB
|9/4
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff ranks 25th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.78).
- The Rangers allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (81 total, one per game).
- Gray gets the start for the Rangers, his 15th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 2.89 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander threw five innings against the New York Yankees, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 31-year-old's 2.89 ERA ranks 12th, 1.037 WHIP ranks fifth, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 49th.
