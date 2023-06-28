Zach McKinstry Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Rangers - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Zach McKinstry -- with an on-base percentage of .276 in his past 10 games, 53 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Texas Rangers, with Dane Dunning on the hill, on June 28 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Rangers.
Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Zach McKinstry At The Plate
- McKinstry has 51 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .329.
- McKinstry has gotten a hit in 42 of 71 games this season (59.2%), including eight multi-hit games (11.3%).
- He has homered in 7.0% of his games in 2023, and 2% of his trips to the dish.
- McKinstry has had an RBI in 14 games this year (19.7%), including four multi-RBI outings (5.6%).
- He has scored in 28 of 71 games (39.4%), including multiple runs twice.
Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|35
|.262
|AVG
|.219
|.360
|OBP
|.297
|.411
|SLG
|.314
|10
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|6
|23/16
|K/BB
|27/11
|6
|SB
|4
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have a 3.80 team ERA that ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up 80 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- Dunning (6-1 with a 2.89 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his 10th of the season.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Friday against the New York Yankees, when he went seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 28-year-old has put up a 2.89 ERA and 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .239 to opposing hitters.
