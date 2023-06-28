Tyler Nevin Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Rangers - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Tyler Nevin -- 1-for-2 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Texas Rangers, with Dane Dunning on the mound, on June 28 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Rangers.
Tyler Nevin Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Tyler Nevin At The Plate
- Nevin is hitting .146 with a home run and three walks.
- In five of 17 games this year, Nevin has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in one game this season.
- Nevin has driven in a run in three games this season (17.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.
Tyler Nevin Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|10
|.235
|AVG
|.083
|.316
|OBP
|.148
|.412
|SLG
|.083
|1
|XBH
|0
|1
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|2
|4/2
|K/BB
|6/1
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is 25th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers' 3.80 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rangers surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (80 total, one per game).
- Dunning (6-1) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 2.89 ERA in 71 2/3 innings pitched, with 41 strikeouts.
- The righty's last time out came on Friday against the New York Yankees, when he went seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.89, with 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents are hitting .239 against him.
