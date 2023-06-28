Top Player Prop Bets for Tigers vs. Rangers on June 28, 2023
Marcus Semien and Spencer Torkelson are two of the players with prop bets for the taking when the Texas Rangers and the Detroit Tigers square off at Globe Life Field on Wednesday (at 8:05 PM ET).
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Tigers vs. Rangers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers
Spencer Torkelson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Torkelson Stats
- Torkelson has recorded 64 hits with 17 doubles, nine home runs and 31 walks. He has driven in 35 runs with two stolen bases.
- He's slashed .218/.297/.369 on the season.
Torkelson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rangers
|Jun. 27
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Rangers
|Jun. 26
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Twins
|Jun. 25
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Twins
|Jun. 24
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Twins
|Jun. 23
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Javier Báez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Báez Stats
- Javier Baez has 66 hits with 10 doubles, three triples, five home runs, 12 walks and 38 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.
- He has a slash line of .226/.264/.332 on the season.
Báez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rangers
|Jun. 27
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rangers
|Jun. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Twins
|Jun. 25
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Twins
|Jun. 24
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Twins
|Jun. 23
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Spencer Torkelson, Javier Báez or other Tigers players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers
Dane Dunning Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +105)
Dunning Stats
- The Rangers will send Dane Dunning (6-1) to the mound for his 10th start this season.
- He's going for his third straight quality start.
- Dunning has nine starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has seven appearances with no earned runs allowed in 17 chances this season.
Dunning Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Yankees
|Jun. 23
|7.0
|5
|2
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jun. 17
|6.0
|6
|2
|2
|3
|1
|vs. Angels
|Jun. 12
|5.0
|6
|4
|4
|3
|5
|vs. Cardinals
|Jun. 6
|5.2
|7
|4
|4
|1
|2
|at Tigers
|May. 31
|5.0
|7
|3
|3
|6
|1
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Joey Wentz's player props with BetMGM.
Marcus Semien Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Semien Stats
- Semien has 95 hits with 23 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 55 runs with seven stolen bases.
- He has a .283/.343/.461 slash line on the season.
- Semien will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .375 with a double, a home run, a walk and an RBI.
Semien Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 27
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 26
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Yankees
|Jun. 25
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Yankees
|Jun. 24
|3-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Yankees
|Jun. 23
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adolis García Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Garcia Stats
- Adolis Garcia has 15 doubles, 19 home runs, 32 walks and 63 RBI (77 total hits). He has stolen six bases.
- He has a .258/.331/.500 slash line on the year.
- Garcia enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with three home runs, two walks and five RBI.
Garcia Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 27
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 26
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Yankees
|Jun. 25
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Yankees
|Jun. 24
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Yankees
|Jun. 23
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
Bet on player props for Marcus Semien, Adolis García or other Rangers players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.