Wednesday's contest between the Texas Rangers (48-31) and the Detroit Tigers (34-44) at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Rangers securing the victory. Game time is at 8:05 PM on June 28.

The Rangers will give the nod to Dane Dunning (6-1, 2.89 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Tigers will turn to Joey Wentz (1-8, 6.72 ERA).

Tigers vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

How to Watch on TV: BSSW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Tigers vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rangers 5, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

The Tigers have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 3-4 in those contests.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Detroit and its foes are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Tigers' previous 10 games have not had a spread posted by sportsbooks.

The Tigers have been chosen as underdogs in 67 games this year and have walked away with the win 26 times (38.8%) in those games.

Detroit has a win-loss record of 7-10 when favored by +170 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 37% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

The offense for Detroit is No. 29 in MLB action scoring 3.8 runs per game (294 total runs).

Tigers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.41 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Tigers Schedule